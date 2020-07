17701 N. Woodrose Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BEDROOM HOME NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND! - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND! NEW NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW CERAMIC WOOD PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT (NO CARPET!) UPGRADED FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS. NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. VAULTED CEILINGS MAKE THIS HOME LIGHT AND AIRY WITH GREAT ROOM, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, MICRO AND OVEN RANGE. CEILING FANS IN BEDROOMS, OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH AND VANITY AREA AND WALK IN CLOSET. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER AND ATTACHED STORAGE CABINETS. 2 CAR GARAGE. SECURITY DOORS TO COVERED PATIO AND EASY CARE BACKYARD WITH FOUNTAIN (AS IS) AND VIEW FENCING TO LUSH GREENBELT WITH LAKES, FOUNTAINS AND WALKING TRAILS. CLOSE TO DEL WEBB HOSPITAL, BELL ROAD RESTAURANTS AND BUSINESSES. Max 2 small pets on approval.Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard upkeep. Tenant pays additional 2.2% rental tax monthly. Tenant must show proof of renters ins at move in.



(RLNE4943784)