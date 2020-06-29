17685 N 168TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage tennis court fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

PROPERTY LEASED 5/1 - 10/31 - Available for Seasonal Rental, This beautiful comfortable home located in a quiet neighborhood, has 3 bedrooms, Master has a King Size Bed, 2nd bedroom has a full size bed and 3rd has two twins. 2 Full baths and all the necessary conveniences of home. This home is located across the street from a park and has a West facing front that allows you to sit on the front porch and watch the beautiful Arizona sunsets. Bring your personal belongings and come enjoy all that Surprise has to offer. Available 90 180 day increments . Earnest and holding funds are one and the same to be deposited in owners account, Cable TV, Internet provided, Electric has a $200 monthly cap, amounts above cap will be added to rent. No Pets. No Smoking Allowed The home is within five minutes of three golf courses and ten minutes to many others. The home is four miles from the Surprise Recreational Campus. The campus has public pickleball, tennis and racquet ball courts. The Surprise Baseball Stadium is part of the campus. The Stadium is the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. Also located at the campus are the Public Library and Aquatic Center. Located next to the campus is Ottawa University.



The home is a 30 minute drive to Arrowhead Town Center and Peoria Sports Complex the Spring training facility for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariner. The area provides shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. Also, within Thirty minutes are State Farm Stadium the home of the Arizona Cardinals, Gila River Arena, home of the Arizona Coyotes Hockey team and the Desert Diamond Casino.



The home's location allows quick access to Greater Phoenix and Northern Arizona via the loop 303, 101 and I-17 freeways. It is less than a 2 hour drive to Sedona, 1.5 hour drive to Prescott and 45 minutes to Scottsdale, Phoenix Botanical Garden, Phoenix Zoo, Downtown Phoenix, and Phoenix Shy Harbor Airport Via the I-10 Freeway.



Other recreational activities within thirty minutes of this home are the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park, White Tank Mountain Regional Park that provides opportunities for hiking, picnicking, horseback riding, mountain biking, camping and stargazing. Water sport activities can be found at Lake Pleasant Regional Park where both motorized and sailboats can be rented. Other activities at Lake Pleasant are scuba diving, swimming, fishing, camping, hiking, picnicking, and stargazing.



Located near the home are many restaurants, service businesses and shops to support you everyday needs.