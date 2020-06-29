All apartments in Surprise
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

17685 N 168TH Lane

17685 North 168th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17685 North 168th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Bell West Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
PROPERTY LEASED 5/1 - 10/31 - Available for Seasonal Rental, This beautiful comfortable home located in a quiet neighborhood, has 3 bedrooms, Master has a King Size Bed, 2nd bedroom has a full size bed and 3rd has two twins. 2 Full baths and all the necessary conveniences of home. This home is located across the street from a park and has a West facing front that allows you to sit on the front porch and watch the beautiful Arizona sunsets. Bring your personal belongings and come enjoy all that Surprise has to offer. Available 90 180 day increments . Earnest and holding funds are one and the same to be deposited in owners account, Cable TV, Internet provided, Electric has a $200 monthly cap, amounts above cap will be added to rent. No Pets. No Smoking Allowed The home is within five minutes of three golf courses and ten minutes to many others. The home is four miles from the Surprise Recreational Campus. The campus has public pickleball, tennis and racquet ball courts. The Surprise Baseball Stadium is part of the campus. The Stadium is the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. Also located at the campus are the Public Library and Aquatic Center. Located next to the campus is Ottawa University.

The home is a 30 minute drive to Arrowhead Town Center and Peoria Sports Complex the Spring training facility for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariner. The area provides shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. Also, within Thirty minutes are State Farm Stadium the home of the Arizona Cardinals, Gila River Arena, home of the Arizona Coyotes Hockey team and the Desert Diamond Casino.

The home's location allows quick access to Greater Phoenix and Northern Arizona via the loop 303, 101 and I-17 freeways. It is less than a 2 hour drive to Sedona, 1.5 hour drive to Prescott and 45 minutes to Scottsdale, Phoenix Botanical Garden, Phoenix Zoo, Downtown Phoenix, and Phoenix Shy Harbor Airport Via the I-10 Freeway.

Other recreational activities within thirty minutes of this home are the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park, White Tank Mountain Regional Park that provides opportunities for hiking, picnicking, horseback riding, mountain biking, camping and stargazing. Water sport activities can be found at Lake Pleasant Regional Park where both motorized and sailboats can be rented. Other activities at Lake Pleasant are scuba diving, swimming, fishing, camping, hiking, picnicking, and stargazing.

Located near the home are many restaurants, service businesses and shops to support you everyday needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17685 N 168TH Lane have any available units?
17685 N 168TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17685 N 168TH Lane have?
Some of 17685 N 168TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17685 N 168TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17685 N 168TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17685 N 168TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17685 N 168TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17685 N 168TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17685 N 168TH Lane offers parking.
Does 17685 N 168TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17685 N 168TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17685 N 168TH Lane have a pool?
No, 17685 N 168TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17685 N 168TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 17685 N 168TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17685 N 168TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17685 N 168TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17685 N 168TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17685 N 168TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
