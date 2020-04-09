17630 W MAUI Lane

Amenities

Check out this great 3 bedroom home plus den located in the Sierra Montana Subdivision. Property features open great room floor plan with tile throughout and split master bedroom for privacy. The kitchen is open and perfect for entertaining with large kitchen island/breakfast bar, and lots of counter space. Beautiful grassy backyard with covered patio and landscaped rock. Enjoy a two car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer and nice sized master bedroom with full master bath with double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Avail for move in today!