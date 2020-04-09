All apartments in Surprise
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

17630 W MAUI Lane

17630 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17630 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this great 3 bedroom home plus den located in the Sierra Montana Subdivision. Property features open great room floor plan with tile throughout and split master bedroom for privacy. The kitchen is open and perfect for entertaining with large kitchen island/breakfast bar, and lots of counter space. Beautiful grassy backyard with covered patio and landscaped rock. Enjoy a two car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer and nice sized master bedroom with full master bath with double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Avail for move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17630 W MAUI Lane have any available units?
17630 W MAUI Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17630 W MAUI Lane have?
Some of 17630 W MAUI Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17630 W MAUI Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17630 W MAUI Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17630 W MAUI Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17630 W MAUI Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17630 W MAUI Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17630 W MAUI Lane offers parking.
Does 17630 W MAUI Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17630 W MAUI Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17630 W MAUI Lane have a pool?
No, 17630 W MAUI Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17630 W MAUI Lane have accessible units?
No, 17630 W MAUI Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17630 W MAUI Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17630 W MAUI Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17630 W MAUI Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17630 W MAUI Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

