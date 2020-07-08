All apartments in Surprise
17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:35 AM

17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane

17610 West Port Royale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17610 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cleanest rental I have seen in a long time -- Open floor plan offering 3 bedrooms, den, 2 full bathrooms, split floor plan, stunning kitchen with granite counter-tops, newer stainless steel appliances, over-sized commercial style sink and Island looking out to the huge Great Room and the backyard**Large Master Suite is it's own separate wing of the house from the other two bedrooms--master bathroom room features double sinks, full tub and shower, plus a large walk in closet**Out back is a covered patio equipped with 2 ceiling fans, flagstone steps to a fire pit, all backing to a lush green park. **9 foot ceilings, 2 car garage with tons of cabinets, inside laundry room --- and all the little touches that make this home extraordinary**Good credit and job history needed please**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane have any available units?
17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane have?
Some of 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane offers parking.
Does 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane have a pool?
No, 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane have accessible units?
No, 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

