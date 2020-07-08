17610 W PORT ROYALE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Cleanest rental I have seen in a long time -- Open floor plan offering 3 bedrooms, den, 2 full bathrooms, split floor plan, stunning kitchen with granite counter-tops, newer stainless steel appliances, over-sized commercial style sink and Island looking out to the huge Great Room and the backyard**Large Master Suite is it's own separate wing of the house from the other two bedrooms--master bathroom room features double sinks, full tub and shower, plus a large walk in closet**Out back is a covered patio equipped with 2 ceiling fans, flagstone steps to a fire pit, all backing to a lush green park. **9 foot ceilings, 2 car garage with tons of cabinets, inside laundry room --- and all the little touches that make this home extraordinary**Good credit and job history needed please**