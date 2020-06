Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**ALL NEW PAINT AND CARPET!!** Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher. Master suite features walk in closet. Washer and dyer are also included! Easy to maintain landscaping. Call now to view!