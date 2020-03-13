17405 W Mandalay Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

4 bedroom two and a half bath home in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom two and a half bath home in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! Home features a fireplace, living room, dining room, small loft, a kitchen island, 42in cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double sinks in the master bath, ceiling fans, covered patio, and a finished backyard. Property is close to schools, shopping, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2716211)