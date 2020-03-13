All apartments in Surprise
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

17405 W Mandalay Ln

17405 West Mandalay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17405 West Mandalay Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom two and a half bath home in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom two and a half bath home in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! Home features a fireplace, living room, dining room, small loft, a kitchen island, 42in cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double sinks in the master bath, ceiling fans, covered patio, and a finished backyard. Property is close to schools, shopping, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2716211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17405 W Mandalay Ln have any available units?
17405 W Mandalay Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17405 W Mandalay Ln have?
Some of 17405 W Mandalay Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17405 W Mandalay Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17405 W Mandalay Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17405 W Mandalay Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17405 W Mandalay Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17405 W Mandalay Ln offer parking?
No, 17405 W Mandalay Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17405 W Mandalay Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17405 W Mandalay Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17405 W Mandalay Ln have a pool?
No, 17405 W Mandalay Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17405 W Mandalay Ln have accessible units?
No, 17405 W Mandalay Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17405 W Mandalay Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17405 W Mandalay Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17405 W Mandalay Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17405 W Mandalay Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
