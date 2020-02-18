16606 W POST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful house with entertaining backyard putty green, grill, fire pit and patio set. Outdoor games. Smart TV's in family room, master, and second main room. Master with king size bed, walk in closet and smart TV. Wi-FiGreat Spring Training location. Close to friends, shopping, parks, golf and ect.Kitchen with large eating space with island seating, and two dining room table sets.Sleeping-4 spacious bedrooms. The fourth bedroom doesn't have a closet. The living room couch is a sofa bed.