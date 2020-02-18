All apartments in Surprise
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

16606 W POST Drive

16606 West Post Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16606 West Post Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Beautiful house with entertaining backyard putty green, grill, fire pit and patio set. Outdoor games. Smart TV's in family room, master, and second main room. Master with king size bed, walk in closet and smart TV. Wi-FiGreat Spring Training location. Close to friends, shopping, parks, golf and ect.Kitchen with large eating space with island seating, and two dining room table sets.Sleeping-4 spacious bedrooms. The fourth bedroom doesn't have a closet. The living room couch is a sofa bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16606 W POST Drive have any available units?
16606 W POST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16606 W POST Drive have?
Some of 16606 W POST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16606 W POST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16606 W POST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16606 W POST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16606 W POST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16606 W POST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16606 W POST Drive offers parking.
Does 16606 W POST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16606 W POST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16606 W POST Drive have a pool?
No, 16606 W POST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16606 W POST Drive have accessible units?
No, 16606 W POST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16606 W POST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16606 W POST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16606 W POST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16606 W POST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
