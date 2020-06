Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City Grand - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished home available for rent in Sun City Grand. This home features an open concept with a nicely furnished Great Room. The Master suite has a king size bed, guest bedroom has a queen size bed and the den has a trundle bed and a dresser, perfect for extra visitors. The property has a large fully screened patio with a fenced-in back yard, it is the perfect place to unwind in the evening and enjoy our wonderful Arizona weather.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1881490)