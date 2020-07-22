Rent Calculator
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane
16149 West Quail Creek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16149 West Quail Creek Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane have any available units?
16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane have?
Some of 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane offers parking.
Does 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane have a pool?
No, 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane have accessible units?
No, 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16149 W QUAIL CREEK Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
