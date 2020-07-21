16025 W Port Au Prince Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in! This home features vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, extended cabinets and counters, surround sound, ceiling fans through out, recessed lighting, walk in pantry, brand new carpet, tech center in loft, double sinks in the guest bath and double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath. The master bedroom and bath are downstairs and 3 bedrooms and the guest bath are upstairs. Laundry room includes the washer and dryer and has a folding table and hanger area. The back yard is finished with a covered patio, shades, and out door lights. The side yard is planted and has a seating area. The property is close to parks, shopping, restaurants, schools and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. This is a no pet property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5044893)