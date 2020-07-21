All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
16025 W Port Au Prince Ln
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

16025 W Port Au Prince Ln

16025 West Port Au Prince Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16025 West Port Au Prince Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in! This home features vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, extended cabinets and counters, surround sound, ceiling fans through out, recessed lighting, walk in pantry, brand new carpet, tech center in loft, double sinks in the guest bath and double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath. The master bedroom and bath are downstairs and 3 bedrooms and the guest bath are upstairs. Laundry room includes the washer and dryer and has a folding table and hanger area. The back yard is finished with a covered patio, shades, and out door lights. The side yard is planted and has a seating area. The property is close to parks, shopping, restaurants, schools and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. This is a no pet property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln have any available units?
16025 W Port Au Prince Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln have?
Some of 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16025 W Port Au Prince Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln offer parking?
No, 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln have a pool?
No, 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln have accessible units?
No, 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16025 W Port Au Prince Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
