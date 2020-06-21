Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

15849 W Carmen Dr Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE 7/15/2020!!! - Great home located in the desirable Mountain Vista Ranch subdivision. Nice open floor plan with large great room featuring a built in entertainment center. Beautiful kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has walk in closet, private master bath with separate shower/soaking tub, and double sinks. Rear yard features a covered patio and landscaping. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5828750)