Surprise, AZ
15849 W Carmen Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

15849 W Carmen Dr

15849 West Carmen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15849 West Carmen Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15849 W Carmen Dr Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE 7/15/2020!!! - Great home located in the desirable Mountain Vista Ranch subdivision. Nice open floor plan with large great room featuring a built in entertainment center. Beautiful kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has walk in closet, private master bath with separate shower/soaking tub, and double sinks. Rear yard features a covered patio and landscaping. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5828750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15849 W Carmen Dr have any available units?
15849 W Carmen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15849 W Carmen Dr have?
Some of 15849 W Carmen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15849 W Carmen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15849 W Carmen Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15849 W Carmen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15849 W Carmen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15849 W Carmen Dr offer parking?
No, 15849 W Carmen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15849 W Carmen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15849 W Carmen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15849 W Carmen Dr have a pool?
No, 15849 W Carmen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15849 W Carmen Dr have accessible units?
No, 15849 W Carmen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15849 W Carmen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15849 W Carmen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15849 W Carmen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15849 W Carmen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
