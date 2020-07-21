15810 N 162ND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

One of the builders more popular floor plans. Lots of designer touches and ceramic or laminate flooring in all the right places, no carpet.Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Private block fenced back yard backs up to green belt area. Located in area with all kinds of new exciting shopping and dining. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!