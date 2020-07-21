All apartments in Surprise
15810 N 162ND Lane
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

15810 N 162ND Lane

15810 N 162nd Ln · No Longer Available
Location

15810 N 162nd Ln, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One of the builders more popular floor plans. Lots of designer touches and ceramic or laminate flooring in all the right places, no carpet.Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Private block fenced back yard backs up to green belt area. Located in area with all kinds of new exciting shopping and dining. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

