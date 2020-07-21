15782 N 162ND Lane

Amenities

UPDATE 01/26: APP PENDINGOpen and bright floorplan features 3 bedrooms 2 baths. New carpet and blinds thruout. Entry has hardwood floors that span thru the den area (or office space) and formal dining room. Great room opens up to spacious kitchen w/ unique angled island that has lots of seating space, all new counter tops and stainless sink, bay window eating area , gas stove. Full master bath w/ separate tub/shower; master bedroom has Arcadia door out to covered patio; two car garage; double gate. Refrigerator, front loading washer and dryer can be left for tenant use but not warrantied. Convenient to Bell Rd shopping and restaurants. Call today to view! Clean and ready for move in! Sorry, no pets allowed.