Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15782 N 162ND Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM

15782 N 162ND Lane

15782 North 162nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

15782 North 162nd Court, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATE 01/26: APP PENDINGOpen and bright floorplan features 3 bedrooms 2 baths. New carpet and blinds thruout. Entry has hardwood floors that span thru the den area (or office space) and formal dining room. Great room opens up to spacious kitchen w/ unique angled island that has lots of seating space, all new counter tops and stainless sink, bay window eating area , gas stove. Full master bath w/ separate tub/shower; master bedroom has Arcadia door out to covered patio; two car garage; double gate. Refrigerator, front loading washer and dryer can be left for tenant use but not warrantied. Convenient to Bell Rd shopping and restaurants. Call today to view! Clean and ready for move in! Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15782 N 162ND Lane have any available units?
15782 N 162ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15782 N 162ND Lane have?
Some of 15782 N 162ND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15782 N 162ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15782 N 162ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15782 N 162ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15782 N 162ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15782 N 162ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15782 N 162ND Lane offers parking.
Does 15782 N 162ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15782 N 162ND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15782 N 162ND Lane have a pool?
No, 15782 N 162ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15782 N 162ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 15782 N 162ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15782 N 162ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15782 N 162ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15782 N 162ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15782 N 162ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
