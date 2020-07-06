15737 W GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NO MORE SHOWINGS PLEASE. MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED. Adorable rental that has been lovingly cared for. Large eat-in kitchen that's perfect for family meals or get togethers with family and friends. Large family room that has new upgraded laminate flooring! large master bedroom, large closets in all rooms. Middle bedroom has double doors that can be transformed into a home office if you so desire. Includes, fridge, washer and dryer but if you want to bring your own that's okay too! fridge, washer and dryer are considered as is and will not be repaired/replaced if they break. pets may be accepted upon owners approval. Must have proof of renters insurance to cover dogs. $25/dog/month to be added to monthly rent. New locks on door, new fan in family roo