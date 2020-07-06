All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:08 AM

15737 W GELDING Drive

15737 West Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15737 West Gelding Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NO MORE SHOWINGS PLEASE. MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED. Adorable rental that has been lovingly cared for. Large eat-in kitchen that's perfect for family meals or get togethers with family and friends. Large family room that has new upgraded laminate flooring! large master bedroom, large closets in all rooms. Middle bedroom has double doors that can be transformed into a home office if you so desire. Includes, fridge, washer and dryer but if you want to bring your own that's okay too! fridge, washer and dryer are considered as is and will not be repaired/replaced if they break. pets may be accepted upon owners approval. Must have proof of renters insurance to cover dogs. $25/dog/month to be added to monthly rent. New locks on door, new fan in family roo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15737 W GELDING Drive have any available units?
15737 W GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15737 W GELDING Drive have?
Some of 15737 W GELDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15737 W GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15737 W GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15737 W GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15737 W GELDING Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15737 W GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15737 W GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 15737 W GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15737 W GELDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15737 W GELDING Drive have a pool?
No, 15737 W GELDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15737 W GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 15737 W GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15737 W GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15737 W GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15737 W GELDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15737 W GELDING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

