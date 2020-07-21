15561 W ACAPULCO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence and all the outdoor space you'll need for making long-lasting memories in the sun. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, a spacious communal living room layout, lots of natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with all-white, updated appliances, charming cabinetry, and easy access to the backyard and the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!