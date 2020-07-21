All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

15561 W ACAPULCO Lane

15561 West Acapulco Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15561 West Acapulco Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence and all the outdoor space you'll need for making long-lasting memories in the sun. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, a spacious communal living room layout, lots of natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with all-white, updated appliances, charming cabinetry, and easy access to the backyard and the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane have any available units?
15561 W ACAPULCO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane have?
Some of 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15561 W ACAPULCO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane offers parking.
Does 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane have a pool?
No, 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane have accessible units?
No, 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15561 W ACAPULCO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
