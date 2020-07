Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Must see. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! This home features a formal dining room and separate living room. The master bedroom's bathroom boast dual sink vanities, separate bath and standing shower, plus a large walk-in closet. The master bedroom also features a private balcony. The backyard BBQ grill, Ramada, and private pool make entertaining fun and easy. Pool Safety Alarm on door to pool area.