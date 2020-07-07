15457 W SHANGRI LA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

GREAT HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! Move-in ready 3 bedroom/2 bath home in highly desirable Rancho Gabriela. Slate tile flooring in foyer, dining area, kitchen and master bathroom. Plush carpet in great room and in all bedrooms. Coordinated appliances including French-door refrigerator w/2 ice makers and bottom chest freezer. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, great room and covered patio. Nicely landscaped with easy-care front and back yards with gas fire pit for outdoor entertaining. Interior blinds & solar screens. Garage has work shop and cabinets. HOA paid by landlord.