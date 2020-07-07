All apartments in Surprise
15457 W SHANGRI LA Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

15457 W SHANGRI LA Road

15457 West Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Location

15457 West Shangri La Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
GREAT HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! Move-in ready 3 bedroom/2 bath home in highly desirable Rancho Gabriela. Slate tile flooring in foyer, dining area, kitchen and master bathroom. Plush carpet in great room and in all bedrooms. Coordinated appliances including French-door refrigerator w/2 ice makers and bottom chest freezer. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, great room and covered patio. Nicely landscaped with easy-care front and back yards with gas fire pit for outdoor entertaining. Interior blinds & solar screens. Garage has work shop and cabinets. HOA paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road have any available units?
15457 W SHANGRI LA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road have?
Some of 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road currently offering any rent specials?
15457 W SHANGRI LA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road pet-friendly?
No, 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road offer parking?
Yes, 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road offers parking.
Does 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road have a pool?
No, 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have a pool.
Does 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road have accessible units?
No, 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15457 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have units with air conditioning.

