15439 W OLD OAK Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Marley Park. This home offers a split floor plan for the bedrooms. The private master bedroom has two closets, double sinks in the master bath and connecting bonus room. The kitchen features upgraded staggered cabinets, a pantry and opens to the spacious dining area. Huge grass backyard with covered patio. Marley Park is a gorgeous community with lots of open space and parks. Community pool and Heritage Club. Enjoy tree-lined streets and a small town feeling within a vibrant city.