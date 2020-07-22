All apartments in Surprise
15439 W OLD OAK Lane
15439 W OLD OAK Lane

15439 West Old Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15439 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Marley Park. This home offers a split floor plan for the bedrooms. The private master bedroom has two closets, double sinks in the master bath and connecting bonus room. The kitchen features upgraded staggered cabinets, a pantry and opens to the spacious dining area. Huge grass backyard with covered patio. Marley Park is a gorgeous community with lots of open space and parks. Community pool and Heritage Club. Enjoy tree-lined streets and a small town feeling within a vibrant city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

