15318 N 138TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Surprise home with a resort style backyard and pool. This 4 bedroom home is located on a large lot, just minutes from the city center with tennis courts, city park and lake, and regional library. This beautiful home is also close to schools, the Surprise shopping center and restaurants. The interior has been updated with granite counter tops and upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile and carpet floors. The backyard has a huge patio area and luscious backyard landscaping. The large pool has a waterfall, water slide and lots of room for fun and sun. Located in a cul-de-sac with minimal traffic.