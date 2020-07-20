All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:52 AM

15318 N 138TH Lane

15318 North 138th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15318 North 138th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Surprise home with a resort style backyard and pool. This 4 bedroom home is located on a large lot, just minutes from the city center with tennis courts, city park and lake, and regional library. This beautiful home is also close to schools, the Surprise shopping center and restaurants. The interior has been updated with granite counter tops and upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile and carpet floors. The backyard has a huge patio area and luscious backyard landscaping. The large pool has a waterfall, water slide and lots of room for fun and sun. Located in a cul-de-sac with minimal traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15318 N 138TH Lane have any available units?
15318 N 138TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15318 N 138TH Lane have?
Some of 15318 N 138TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15318 N 138TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15318 N 138TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15318 N 138TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15318 N 138TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15318 N 138TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15318 N 138TH Lane offers parking.
Does 15318 N 138TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15318 N 138TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15318 N 138TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15318 N 138TH Lane has a pool.
Does 15318 N 138TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 15318 N 138TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15318 N 138TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15318 N 138TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15318 N 138TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15318 N 138TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
