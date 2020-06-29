15240 North 142nd Avenue

Amenities

GORGEOUS END UNIT WITH BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAINT!



Gorgeous 2 story 3 Bedroom - 3 FULL BATHROOM end unit townhome is available for immediate move in!! Located in the Gated community of Townsquare at Sierra Verde offering incredible amenities including a playground, clubhouse, workout facility, and a sparkling pool and spa.



Must see interior is open and bright (windows in every room) with tasteful high end finishes from wall to wall. Freshly painted walls, beautiful tile downstairs and in bathrooms and brand new high end carpet in bedrooms and stairway. Stylish kitchen is complete with stainless appliances, tons of high end cabinets, large pantry, an island and a breakfast bar. Spacious living and dining areas are bright and have an open floor plan.



2 car garage with direct access into the condo. One bedroom and full bathroom is downstairs. Upstairs master retreat includes a walk-in closet and bathroom with dual sinks and large walk in shower. All bedrooms have ceiling fans to help keep you cool. The secluded patio is a great spot to relax and enjoy a book or beverage. Condo located within 1 mile of Surprise Center and MLB Spring Training Center close to shopping and dining. Community has a stunning pool, work out facility, play area and large grassy areas. Close to shopping, golf and restaurants. Water, Sewer and Trash included in Rent. Make it yours today and call Mary 623-398-5502



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2006



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,425.00

