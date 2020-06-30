15149 W Elko Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful move in ready home in the Kingswood Parke community includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage. SOLAR INCLUDED, that means low utilities! The bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings highlights the JUST Updated laminate flooring and features a spacious family room and eat in kitchen. The master is truly unique with not one but TWO master closets and a recently updated walk-in master shower. New carpet in the bedrooms too! Out back you will find a covered patio and a large yard. Washer, Dryer and Fridge are included. SOLAR INCLUDED, that means low utilities! Call Mary to set up your showing today 623-398-5502