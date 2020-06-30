All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15149 W Elko Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15149 W Elko Dr
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:51 AM

15149 W Elko Dr

15149 West Elko Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15149 West Elko Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Kingswood Parke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful move in ready home in the Kingswood Parke community includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage. SOLAR INCLUDED, that means low utilities! The bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings highlights the JUST Updated laminate flooring and features a spacious family room and eat in kitchen. The master is truly unique with not one but TWO master closets and a recently updated walk-in master shower. New carpet in the bedrooms too! Out back you will find a covered patio and a large yard. Washer, Dryer and Fridge are included. SOLAR INCLUDED, that means low utilities! Call Mary to set up your showing today 623-398-5502

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15149 W Elko Dr have any available units?
15149 W Elko Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15149 W Elko Dr have?
Some of 15149 W Elko Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15149 W Elko Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15149 W Elko Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15149 W Elko Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15149 W Elko Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15149 W Elko Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15149 W Elko Dr offers parking.
Does 15149 W Elko Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15149 W Elko Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15149 W Elko Dr have a pool?
No, 15149 W Elko Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15149 W Elko Dr have accessible units?
No, 15149 W Elko Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15149 W Elko Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15149 W Elko Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15149 W Elko Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15149 W Elko Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College