Surprise, AZ
15049 N 176TH Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15049 N 176TH Lane

15049 North 176th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15049 North 176th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Location near Loop 303, shopping and much more. Spacious, POOL home with 5 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage and is loaded with extras!! Living Room, large Family Room, two bedrooms and full bath on main floor. Large open eat-in kitchen features black appliances, upgraded cabinets, GRANITE counter tops, track lighting. Big master suite offers dual sinks, walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. Custom paint throughout. The backyard features fenced Pebble Tech self cleaning POOL, covered patio and custom landscaping! NEWER HAVC systems, water heater and POOL equipment. House backs to neighborhood park. Easy access to Loop 303, Prasada Shopping Center and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15049 N 176TH Lane have any available units?
15049 N 176TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15049 N 176TH Lane have?
Some of 15049 N 176TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15049 N 176TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15049 N 176TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15049 N 176TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15049 N 176TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15049 N 176TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15049 N 176TH Lane offers parking.
Does 15049 N 176TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15049 N 176TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15049 N 176TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15049 N 176TH Lane has a pool.
Does 15049 N 176TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 15049 N 176TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15049 N 176TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15049 N 176TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15049 N 176TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15049 N 176TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
