15049 N 176TH Lane

Great Location near Loop 303, shopping and much more. Spacious, POOL home with 5 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage and is loaded with extras!! Living Room, large Family Room, two bedrooms and full bath on main floor. Large open eat-in kitchen features black appliances, upgraded cabinets, GRANITE counter tops, track lighting. Big master suite offers dual sinks, walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. Custom paint throughout. The backyard features fenced Pebble Tech self cleaning POOL, covered patio and custom landscaping! NEWER HAVC systems, water heater and POOL equipment. House backs to neighborhood park. Easy access to Loop 303, Prasada Shopping Center and much much more.