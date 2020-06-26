All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like
14865 West Bloomfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14865 West Bloomfield Road
Last updated July 8 2019 at 1:28 AM

14865 West Bloomfield Road

14865 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14865 West Bloomfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14865 West Bloomfield Road have any available units?
14865 West Bloomfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 14865 West Bloomfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
14865 West Bloomfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14865 West Bloomfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14865 West Bloomfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 14865 West Bloomfield Road offer parking?
No, 14865 West Bloomfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 14865 West Bloomfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14865 West Bloomfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14865 West Bloomfield Road have a pool?
No, 14865 West Bloomfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 14865 West Bloomfield Road have accessible units?
No, 14865 West Bloomfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14865 West Bloomfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14865 West Bloomfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14865 West Bloomfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14865 West Bloomfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 BedroomsSurprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with ParkingSurprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra VerdeMarley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeYavapai College