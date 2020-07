Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home, with beautiful brand new faux wood flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The eat-in kitchen has lots of oak cabinets for storage. Lots of natural light throughout the home. Close to parks, schools, shopping, hospitals and public transportation! Must see!