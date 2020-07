Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Sierra Montana two story four bedroom home for rent. Great room concept with the kitchen opening out to a living and dining area. First floor bedroom with first floor full bath. Kitchen has stainless appliances. Upstairs has three bedrooms. Master has en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Hall bath with tub. Washer and dryer on the second floor. Covered rear patio. No pets, please.