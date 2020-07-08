All apartments in Surprise
Location

14732 North 136th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This Beautiful 4bd/3 full bath home features vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, tile and carpet in all the right places, light and bright formal living and dining room, open family room & eat in kitchen with island and lg panty. 1bd/1ba downstars, great for guest room or office, other 2bd/1ba, loft and master/1ba upstairs. Lg Master features lg walk in closet, dual vanity, sep tub/shower and lg balcony. Front & Backyard features easy to manage landscaping, backyard has grassy area & covered patio. Laundry is downstairs. Close to shopping, schools and Grand Ave. A Must See !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14732 N 136TH Lane have any available units?
14732 N 136TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14732 N 136TH Lane have?
Some of 14732 N 136TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14732 N 136TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14732 N 136TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14732 N 136TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14732 N 136TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14732 N 136TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14732 N 136TH Lane offers parking.
Does 14732 N 136TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14732 N 136TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14732 N 136TH Lane have a pool?
No, 14732 N 136TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14732 N 136TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 14732 N 136TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14732 N 136TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14732 N 136TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14732 N 136TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14732 N 136TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

