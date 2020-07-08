14732 N 136TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This Beautiful 4bd/3 full bath home features vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, tile and carpet in all the right places, light and bright formal living and dining room, open family room & eat in kitchen with island and lg panty. 1bd/1ba downstars, great for guest room or office, other 2bd/1ba, loft and master/1ba upstairs. Lg Master features lg walk in closet, dual vanity, sep tub/shower and lg balcony. Front & Backyard features easy to manage landscaping, backyard has grassy area & covered patio. Laundry is downstairs. Close to shopping, schools and Grand Ave. A Must See !!!