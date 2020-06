Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Brand NEW home ready for move-in! Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in the new subdivision Homestead at Marley Park with Community Center, Pool & Playgrounds! Large Open Kitchen with granite counter tops and ALL Appliances included! Tile in all the right places. Large Master bed with walk-in closet & double sinks. 2 Car Garage and close to Uptown Alley with ton's of restaurants! (Tenant to pay a Non-Refundable Admin Fee of $200.00 due with Total Move In Costs)