All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14234 W CORRINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14234 W CORRINE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14234 W CORRINE Drive

14234 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14234 West Corrine Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Veramonte

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this lovely three bedroom home in Surprise! Situated near Litchfield Road, you will have easy access to parks, schools, shopping, and dining. Enter the front door to find high ceilings, and large tile laid on the diagonal. You will love the open floorpan and two-tone paint. This home features on office/den that's perfect for work or play. The large kitchen has a built-in desk, lots of cabinet and counter space, and all appliances. The master bedroom has a large closet and attached, private bath. Enjoy cool Arizona evenings in your large backyard that features a storage shed, covered patio, and a combination of grass and desert landscape! Washer/dryer hookups available. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14234 W CORRINE Drive have any available units?
14234 W CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14234 W CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 14234 W CORRINE Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14234 W CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14234 W CORRINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14234 W CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14234 W CORRINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14234 W CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14234 W CORRINE Drive offers parking.
Does 14234 W CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14234 W CORRINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14234 W CORRINE Drive have a pool?
No, 14234 W CORRINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14234 W CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 14234 W CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14234 W CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14234 W CORRINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14234 W CORRINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14234 W CORRINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College