14234 W CORRINE Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this lovely three bedroom home in Surprise! Situated near Litchfield Road, you will have easy access to parks, schools, shopping, and dining. Enter the front door to find high ceilings, and large tile laid on the diagonal. You will love the open floorpan and two-tone paint. This home features on office/den that's perfect for work or play. The large kitchen has a built-in desk, lots of cabinet and counter space, and all appliances. The master bedroom has a large closet and attached, private bath. Enjoy cool Arizona evenings in your large backyard that features a storage shed, covered patio, and a combination of grass and desert landscape! Washer/dryer hookups available. No pets please.