14043 N 134th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Roseview is available for immediate move in! - FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Roseview is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops through out, RV gate, covered patio, and a beautifully landscaped backyard. It has ceiling fans through out and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. NO Pets please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4810797)