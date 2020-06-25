All apartments in Surprise
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14043 N 134th Ln
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

14043 N 134th Ln

14043 N 134th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14043 N 134th Ln, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Roseview is available for immediate move in! - FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Roseview is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops through out, RV gate, covered patio, and a beautifully landscaped backyard. It has ceiling fans through out and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. NO Pets please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4810797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14043 N 134th Ln have any available units?
14043 N 134th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14043 N 134th Ln have?
Some of 14043 N 134th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14043 N 134th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14043 N 134th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14043 N 134th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14043 N 134th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14043 N 134th Ln offer parking?
No, 14043 N 134th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14043 N 134th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14043 N 134th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14043 N 134th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14043 N 134th Ln has a pool.
Does 14043 N 134th Ln have accessible units?
No, 14043 N 134th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14043 N 134th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14043 N 134th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14043 N 134th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14043 N 134th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
