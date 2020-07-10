All apartments in Surprise
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

14004 N 150 Th Lane

14004 North 150th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14004 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Very nice & clean, that is your first impression. You will love the tile and hardwood flooring. The kitchen is nice and overlooks the Arizona room, which has A/C and stamped floors. All the bedrooms have carpet and ceiling fans. The great room is nice size and has easy care tile. The garage has built in storage cabinets for that nice clean uncluttered look. The backyard is low maintenance and has a planter box for your green thumb. There are no homes behind you, just a green belt. Ashton Ranch has playgrounds, walking paths, swimming pool and spa for your use, the owner pays the HOA fees. This home is ready for immediate move in. The owner is looking for long term lease and stable tenant. Call for details and availability. Michael 520-837-9323 Renters Warehouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14004 N 150 Th Lane have any available units?
14004 N 150 Th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14004 N 150 Th Lane have?
Some of 14004 N 150 Th Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14004 N 150 Th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14004 N 150 Th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14004 N 150 Th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14004 N 150 Th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14004 N 150 Th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14004 N 150 Th Lane offers parking.
Does 14004 N 150 Th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14004 N 150 Th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14004 N 150 Th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14004 N 150 Th Lane has a pool.
Does 14004 N 150 Th Lane have accessible units?
No, 14004 N 150 Th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14004 N 150 Th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14004 N 150 Th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14004 N 150 Th Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14004 N 150 Th Lane has units with air conditioning.

