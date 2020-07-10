14004 N 150 Th Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Very nice & clean, that is your first impression. You will love the tile and hardwood flooring. The kitchen is nice and overlooks the Arizona room, which has A/C and stamped floors. All the bedrooms have carpet and ceiling fans. The great room is nice size and has easy care tile. The garage has built in storage cabinets for that nice clean uncluttered look. The backyard is low maintenance and has a planter box for your green thumb. There are no homes behind you, just a green belt. Ashton Ranch has playgrounds, walking paths, swimming pool and spa for your use, the owner pays the HOA fees. This home is ready for immediate move in. The owner is looking for long term lease and stable tenant. Call for details and availability. Michael 520-837-9323 Renters Warehouse