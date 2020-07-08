All apartments in Surprise
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

13952 N 132ND Court

13952 North 132nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

13952 North 132nd Court, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home could be yours. When you first walk into the home you will be greeted by vinyl plank and high ceilings. Make your way into the kitchen which features recent appliances, white cabinets, and tile floors. There is also a small bathroom downstairs and a washer and dryer. Upstairs is the cozy bedrooms. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and a private bathroom. Last but not least this home has a two car garage, so set up a private showing today! You don't want to miss this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13952 N 132ND Court have any available units?
13952 N 132ND Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13952 N 132ND Court have?
Some of 13952 N 132ND Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13952 N 132ND Court currently offering any rent specials?
13952 N 132ND Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13952 N 132ND Court pet-friendly?
No, 13952 N 132ND Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13952 N 132ND Court offer parking?
Yes, 13952 N 132ND Court offers parking.
Does 13952 N 132ND Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13952 N 132ND Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13952 N 132ND Court have a pool?
No, 13952 N 132ND Court does not have a pool.
Does 13952 N 132ND Court have accessible units?
No, 13952 N 132ND Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13952 N 132ND Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13952 N 132ND Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13952 N 132ND Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13952 N 132ND Court does not have units with air conditioning.

