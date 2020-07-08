13952 N 132ND Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home could be yours. When you first walk into the home you will be greeted by vinyl plank and high ceilings. Make your way into the kitchen which features recent appliances, white cabinets, and tile floors. There is also a small bathroom downstairs and a washer and dryer. Upstairs is the cozy bedrooms. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and a private bathroom. Last but not least this home has a two car garage, so set up a private showing today! You don't want to miss this home.