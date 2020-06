13828 W Caribbean Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM HOME ON A SUPER SIZED LOT WITH NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND! BRIGHT, OPEN, MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. TILE IN THE HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS - CARPET IN THE GREAT ROOM & IN ALL FOUR BEDROOMS. EASY CARE, DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACKYARD. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!NO SMOKING ALLOWED. RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE. THE BACKGROUND CHECK IS ONLY REQUIRED FOR ADULT OCCUPANTS WHO WILL NOT BE FINANCIALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RENT. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT - $25 BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ADDITIONAL OCCUPANTS