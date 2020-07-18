All apartments in Surprise
Location

13676 North 152nd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, two story home available in tranquil Marley Park! Monthly HOA is included! Pool, spa, community club house, 18 unique community parks all linked through an arbor walk, close to community schools and shopping! Inside, you will love the formal living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and clean plush carpets. Impressive kitchen opens to the family room and will delight any chef with stylish granite countertops, black appliances, tiled floors and an island/breakfast bar. Sun soaked master suite with beautiful french doors, a walk-in closet and lavish bathroom with double sinks, vanity and separate tub and shower. The spacious covered patio has plenty of seating area and lush landscaping. Come live the Marley Park life! Fridge, Washer, Dryer NOT included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13676 N 152ND Drive have any available units?
13676 N 152ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13676 N 152ND Drive have?
Some of 13676 N 152ND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13676 N 152ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13676 N 152ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13676 N 152ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13676 N 152ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13676 N 152ND Drive offer parking?
No, 13676 N 152ND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13676 N 152ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13676 N 152ND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13676 N 152ND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13676 N 152ND Drive has a pool.
Does 13676 N 152ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 13676 N 152ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13676 N 152ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13676 N 152ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13676 N 152ND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13676 N 152ND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
