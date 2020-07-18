13676 N 152ND Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, two story home available in tranquil Marley Park! Monthly HOA is included! Pool, spa, community club house, 18 unique community parks all linked through an arbor walk, close to community schools and shopping! Inside, you will love the formal living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and clean plush carpets. Impressive kitchen opens to the family room and will delight any chef with stylish granite countertops, black appliances, tiled floors and an island/breakfast bar. Sun soaked master suite with beautiful french doors, a walk-in closet and lavish bathroom with double sinks, vanity and separate tub and shower. The spacious covered patio has plenty of seating area and lush landscaping. Come live the Marley Park life! Fridge, Washer, Dryer NOT included.