13402 West Maui Lane
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM

13402 West Maui Lane

13402 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13402 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carve out an incredible life in this charming single-story home that sits nestled in the amazing city of Surprise! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous hardwood flooring, soaring vaulted ceilings, and an open floor concept! The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, dual sinks, lovely countertops, pantry, white appliances, plant shelving and tons of counter space! The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study, and storage. The covered back patio overlooks the expansive backyard that has tons of room for many options! Don't wait on this home! Book your showing today! This gem will surely impress! Owner will carry this home for up to 7 years! No credit check, easy Income qualifying. Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home. Year built: 2000 Upfront deposit and $1,750/month moves you in with the current purchase price locked in. Contact us, or message to set up a viewing. Zach: 630-802-2269 zachbsellsaz@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13402 West Maui Lane have any available units?
13402 West Maui Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13402 West Maui Lane have?
Some of 13402 West Maui Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13402 West Maui Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13402 West Maui Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13402 West Maui Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13402 West Maui Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13402 West Maui Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13402 West Maui Lane offers parking.
Does 13402 West Maui Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13402 West Maui Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13402 West Maui Lane have a pool?
No, 13402 West Maui Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13402 West Maui Lane have accessible units?
No, 13402 West Maui Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13402 West Maui Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13402 West Maui Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13402 West Maui Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13402 West Maui Lane has units with air conditioning.

