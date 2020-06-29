13402 West Maui Lane

Amenities

Carve out an incredible life in this charming single-story home that sits nestled in the amazing city of Surprise! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous hardwood flooring, soaring vaulted ceilings, and an open floor concept! The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, dual sinks, lovely countertops, pantry, white appliances, plant shelving and tons of counter space! The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study, and storage. The covered back patio overlooks the expansive backyard that has tons of room for many options! Don't wait on this home! Book your showing today! This gem will surely impress! Owner will carry this home for up to 7 years! No credit check, easy Income qualifying. Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home. Year built: 2000 Upfront deposit and $1,750/month moves you in with the current purchase price locked in. Contact us, or message to set up a viewing. Zach: 630-802-2269 zachbsellsaz@gmail.com