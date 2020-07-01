All apartments in Surprise
13392 W EVANS Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

13392 W EVANS Drive

13392 West Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13392 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This wonderful home has 4 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS on the inside and a built-in BBQ & RV Gate on the outside. Downstairs there's a Family Room with an Electric Fireplace, a Formal Living Room and 2 Eating Areas to choose from. The Island Kitchen has upgraded Cabinets and Corion Counters. Upstairs sports a Master Retreat with Large Sitting Area. Master Bath has been updated with Tile and New Sinks. There are also 3 more Bedrooms and another Bath Upstairs - all kept cool with a 2015 Trane A/C. Backyard features a Hot Tub, Built in BBQ, Fridge, Sink, Fire Pit, Koi Pond and an 8X10 Shed on one side and an RV Gate on the other. Even the Garage has Epoxy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13392 W EVANS Drive have any available units?
13392 W EVANS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13392 W EVANS Drive have?
Some of 13392 W EVANS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13392 W EVANS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13392 W EVANS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13392 W EVANS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13392 W EVANS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13392 W EVANS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13392 W EVANS Drive offers parking.
Does 13392 W EVANS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13392 W EVANS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13392 W EVANS Drive have a pool?
No, 13392 W EVANS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13392 W EVANS Drive have accessible units?
No, 13392 W EVANS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13392 W EVANS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13392 W EVANS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13392 W EVANS Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13392 W EVANS Drive has units with air conditioning.

