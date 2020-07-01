13392 W EVANS Drive

Amenities

This wonderful home has 4 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS on the inside and a built-in BBQ & RV Gate on the outside. Downstairs there's a Family Room with an Electric Fireplace, a Formal Living Room and 2 Eating Areas to choose from. The Island Kitchen has upgraded Cabinets and Corion Counters. Upstairs sports a Master Retreat with Large Sitting Area. Master Bath has been updated with Tile and New Sinks. There are also 3 more Bedrooms and another Bath Upstairs - all kept cool with a 2015 Trane A/C. Backyard features a Hot Tub, Built in BBQ, Fridge, Sink, Fire Pit, Koi Pond and an 8X10 Shed on one side and an RV Gate on the other. Even the Garage has Epoxy.