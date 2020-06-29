All apartments in Surprise
13270 W Crocus Dr
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

13270 W Crocus Dr

13270 West Crocus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13270 West Crocus Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Roseville is available for October 1st move- in. - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Roseville is available for immediate move in! Home features 20in diagonal tile, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with tile back splash, butler pantry, garage cabinets, and storage closet under the stairs. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Every bedroom has a walk in closet and the guest bath has a jetted tub. Master has separate tub and shower. Home also has ceiling fans through out, and the backyard has a heated pool and spa with large waster feature ( full weekly pool service is included in the rent) fireplace, barbecue, built in storage shed, and covered patio.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. A pet is ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5170317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13270 W Crocus Dr have any available units?
13270 W Crocus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13270 W Crocus Dr have?
Some of 13270 W Crocus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13270 W Crocus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13270 W Crocus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13270 W Crocus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13270 W Crocus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13270 W Crocus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13270 W Crocus Dr offers parking.
Does 13270 W Crocus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13270 W Crocus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13270 W Crocus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13270 W Crocus Dr has a pool.
Does 13270 W Crocus Dr have accessible units?
No, 13270 W Crocus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13270 W Crocus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13270 W Crocus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13270 W Crocus Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13270 W Crocus Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
