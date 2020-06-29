13270 W Crocus Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Roseville is available for October 1st move- in. - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Roseville is available for immediate move in! Home features 20in diagonal tile, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with tile back splash, butler pantry, garage cabinets, and storage closet under the stairs. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Every bedroom has a walk in closet and the guest bath has a jetted tub. Master has separate tub and shower. Home also has ceiling fans through out, and the backyard has a heated pool and spa with large waster feature ( full weekly pool service is included in the rent) fireplace, barbecue, built in storage shed, and covered patio.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. A pet is ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



