All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 13262 N 143RD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
13262 N 143RD Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

13262 N 143RD Avenue

13262 N 143rd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13262 N 143rd Ave, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Brand NEW energy-efficient home for rent! Entertain in style with your spacious living concept. Use the fourth bedroom as a den and entertain friends and family in your large great room and dining space. The home features linen cabinets, steel grey granite countertops with speckled accents, taupe carpet with 18''x18'' tile & gourmet kitchen. Residents of Homestead at Marley Park will love swimming at the community pool, playing on the sport courts, and cooking on the barbecues. Recreation at Mountain Regional Park or Lake Pleasant are also just a short drive away.$200 one time admin fee upon move in. Price reflects 12 month lease. $35 pet rent to be added to rental amount for approved pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13262 N 143RD Avenue have any available units?
13262 N 143RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13262 N 143RD Avenue have?
Some of 13262 N 143RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13262 N 143RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13262 N 143RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13262 N 143RD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13262 N 143RD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13262 N 143RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13262 N 143RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 13262 N 143RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13262 N 143RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13262 N 143RD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13262 N 143RD Avenue has a pool.
Does 13262 N 143RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13262 N 143RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13262 N 143RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13262 N 143RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13262 N 143RD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13262 N 143RD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College