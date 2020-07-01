13262 N 143RD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Brand NEW energy-efficient home for rent! Entertain in style with your spacious living concept. Use the fourth bedroom as a den and entertain friends and family in your large great room and dining space. The home features linen cabinets, steel grey granite countertops with speckled accents, taupe carpet with 18''x18'' tile & gourmet kitchen. Residents of Homestead at Marley Park will love swimming at the community pool, playing on the sport courts, and cooking on the barbecues. Recreation at Mountain Regional Park or Lake Pleasant are also just a short drive away.$200 one time admin fee upon move in. Price reflects 12 month lease. $35 pet rent to be added to rental amount for approved pets.