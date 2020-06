Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW 2019!! Great curb appeal for this corner lot home with low maintenance desert landscaping. Step into tiled floors in the main areas, open floor plan for the kitchen, dining & family room. Eat-in kitchen has Espresso cabinets, center island with breakfast bar, granite counters, SS appliances, pantry, recessed & pendent lighting. Spacious bedrooms. Master has en-suite with double vanity, step-in shower and walk-in closet. Close to the 303. Call for a showing today!