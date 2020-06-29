All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

11627 North 145th Avenue

11627 North 145th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11627 North 145th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love coming home to this beautiful single story home featuring neutral paint tones, bamboo flooring in master bedroom, beautiful stack stone built in with fireplace in great room! House is complete with a generous sized den. A gorgeous kitchen has upgraded, mulit-level cabinets and granite counter tops. Nice size yard with large patio perfect for entertaining. Beautiful gated neighborhood with welcoming parks. A true gem and no neighbors behind you!
1 pet allowed with $300 refundable pet deposit.
Total monthly rent payment is $1452.00, includes city sales tax and administration fee.
Security Deposit due at lease signing of $1600.

Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11627 North 145th Avenue have any available units?
11627 North 145th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11627 North 145th Avenue have?
Some of 11627 North 145th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11627 North 145th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11627 North 145th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11627 North 145th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11627 North 145th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11627 North 145th Avenue offer parking?
No, 11627 North 145th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11627 North 145th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11627 North 145th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11627 North 145th Avenue have a pool?
No, 11627 North 145th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11627 North 145th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11627 North 145th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11627 North 145th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11627 North 145th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11627 North 145th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11627 North 145th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

