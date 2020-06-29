11613 N 151st Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood and comes with an extra office/den that can be used as a 4th bedroom, 2 car garage, large open kitchen with all stainless appliances, large pantry and island that over looks the large living room with built ins. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a separate shower/tub and a dual sink vanity. full size washer and dryer included, large back yard with covered patio and so much more! No pets please. Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.