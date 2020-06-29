All apartments in Surprise
11613 N 151st Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:34 AM

11613 N 151st Drive

11613 North 151st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11613 North 151st Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood and comes with an extra office/den that can be used as a 4th bedroom, 2 car garage, large open kitchen with all stainless appliances, large pantry and island that over looks the large living room with built ins. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a separate shower/tub and a dual sink vanity. full size washer and dryer included, large back yard with covered patio and so much more! No pets please. Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11613 N 151st Drive have any available units?
11613 N 151st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11613 N 151st Drive have?
Some of 11613 N 151st Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11613 N 151st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11613 N 151st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11613 N 151st Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11613 N 151st Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 11613 N 151st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11613 N 151st Drive offers parking.
Does 11613 N 151st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11613 N 151st Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11613 N 151st Drive have a pool?
No, 11613 N 151st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11613 N 151st Drive have accessible units?
No, 11613 N 151st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11613 N 151st Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11613 N 151st Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11613 N 151st Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11613 N 151st Drive has units with air conditioning.

