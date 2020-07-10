All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 11554 W MOHAVE Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
11554 W MOHAVE Court
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

11554 W MOHAVE Court

11554 West Mohave Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11554 West Mohave Court, Surprise, AZ 85378
Coyote Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING rental in Coyotes Lakes! Backs to 18th fairway with double fairway, lake and mountain views. Immaculate 2 bedroom / 2 bath great room floor plan. Bright and sunny eat in kitchen features white cabinets with pull-out shelves, granite counters, all appliances, island/breakfast bar and pantry. Master suite complete with double sinks, walk in shower, toilet room and spacious closet. Bedroom 2 could be utilized as 2nd master as it has private access to the hall bath. Ready for move-in today/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11554 W MOHAVE Court have any available units?
11554 W MOHAVE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11554 W MOHAVE Court have?
Some of 11554 W MOHAVE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11554 W MOHAVE Court currently offering any rent specials?
11554 W MOHAVE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11554 W MOHAVE Court pet-friendly?
No, 11554 W MOHAVE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 11554 W MOHAVE Court offer parking?
Yes, 11554 W MOHAVE Court offers parking.
Does 11554 W MOHAVE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11554 W MOHAVE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11554 W MOHAVE Court have a pool?
No, 11554 W MOHAVE Court does not have a pool.
Does 11554 W MOHAVE Court have accessible units?
No, 11554 W MOHAVE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11554 W MOHAVE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11554 W MOHAVE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11554 W MOHAVE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11554 W MOHAVE Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College