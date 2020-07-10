11554 W MOHAVE Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING rental in Coyotes Lakes! Backs to 18th fairway with double fairway, lake and mountain views. Immaculate 2 bedroom / 2 bath great room floor plan. Bright and sunny eat in kitchen features white cabinets with pull-out shelves, granite counters, all appliances, island/breakfast bar and pantry. Master suite complete with double sinks, walk in shower, toilet room and spacious closet. Bedroom 2 could be utilized as 2nd master as it has private access to the hall bath. Ready for move-in today/1