The Venu
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:16 AM

The Venu

19777 N 76th St · No Longer Available
Location

19777 N 76th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
This gorgeous, newly renovated, ground floor condo is absolutely stunning. Everything has been redone. You can live in the life of luxury! The location of the condo is perfect as well! Right up front, close to the clubhouse, but not too close. The condo backs up to a large park/grassy area. This Resort Style North Scottsdale Gated Community boasts 4 Pools, 3 Hot Tubs, 2 Movie Theaters, Game Rooms, Resident Chef, Concierge, Business Center, Conference Room, State of the Art 3000 square foot Gym, FREE Work Out Classes and so much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Venu have any available units?
The Venu doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Venu have?
Some of The Venu's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Venu currently offering any rent specials?
The Venu is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Venu pet-friendly?
No, The Venu is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does The Venu offer parking?
Yes, The Venu offers parking.
Does The Venu have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Venu does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Venu have a pool?
Yes, The Venu has a pool.
Does The Venu have accessible units?
No, The Venu does not have accessible units.
Does The Venu have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Venu has units with dishwashers.

