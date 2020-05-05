Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge gym game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

This gorgeous, newly renovated, ground floor condo is absolutely stunning. Everything has been redone. You can live in the life of luxury! The location of the condo is perfect as well! Right up front, close to the clubhouse, but not too close. The condo backs up to a large park/grassy area. This Resort Style North Scottsdale Gated Community boasts 4 Pools, 3 Hot Tubs, 2 Movie Theaters, Game Rooms, Resident Chef, Concierge, Business Center, Conference Room, State of the Art 3000 square foot Gym, FREE Work Out Classes and so much more!!