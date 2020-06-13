/
60 Furnished Apartments for rent in Rio Verde, AZ
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
26227 N BRAVO Lane
26227 North Bravo Lane, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1692 sqft
Your Perfect Getaway Awaits! Beautiful Rio Verde - desirable golf course neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, TV Room. Spacious patio to enjoy gorgeous desert vista views. Fully furnished and ready for you!
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
25458 N DANNY Lane
25458 North Danny Lane, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1430 sqft
Welcome to the Rio Verde Golf Casita, a 2 BR 2 BTH golf home located amid 90 holes of golf in gorgeous Rio Verde, AZ, a 55+ community. This is a fully furnished vacation rental.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
17764 E STOCKING Trail
17764 E Stocking Trl, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1543 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME~VACATION RENTAL IN A RESORT STYLE LIVING ~ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED & UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH HOME.
1 of 52
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive
27826 North Agua Verde Drive, Rio Verde, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2531 sqft
FURNISHED seasonal rental $4500 mo. landlord pays all utilities, 12 month rental at $2400 per mo. tenant pay all utilities. 3 bed. 2 bath 2 car + golf cart garage. Two new smart T.V.s 75'' & 65'' .
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
18517 E POCO VISTA --
18517 East Poco Vista, Rio Verde, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2348 sqft
Gorgeous RIO VERDE! Home on Golf Course Lot , fully furnished and ready for your perfect getaway! Spacious and inviting floor plan - open and inviting! Tile flooring throughout (plush carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Verde
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17952 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1921 sqft
**HOME AWAY FROM HOME VACATION RENTAL!! BEAUTIFULLY PRISTINE fully furnished rental!! 2 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1906 SqFt with an open great room floor plan.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17996 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17996 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1948 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME*** ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH RENTAL. JUST IMAGINE RELAXING ON THE FRONT OR BACK PATIO WATCHING ONE OF THE AMAZING ARIZONA SUNSETS SURROUNDED BY DESERT & MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Verde
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15320 E Skinner Drive
15320 East Skinner Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2806 sqft
JULY-OCT 2020 AVAILABLE; 3 Month Lease Minimum. This gem is ideally located near hiking/biking/offroading trails, golf courses, fishing at the Verde River and is a short drive to all of the popular shows at West World.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Verde
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
$
4 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16454 E Keota Dr
16454 North Keota Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
48848 sqft
- Welcome to your home away from home in this stunning fully furnished Casita nestled in the slopes of Fountain Hills! Call to discuss your stay. $500.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15482 E Cavern Dr
15482 East Cavern Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
3200 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Single family home that has been remodeled and lots of upgrades.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17131 E. Grande Blvd #118
17131 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Lower level 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath, 1 car garage, Az. room with mountain views.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902
13600 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Beautiful split level condo in gated community walking distance to Safeway shopping plaza & restaurants, short drive to
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16216 Rosetta #31
16216 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo located in La Vida Buena, great location with walking distance to shopping &
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16336 E Arrow Dr. A
16336 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1244 sqft
FURNISHED Condo RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautiful condo with views and very private, back is fenced and backs to wash, with 2 bedroom 2 bath & has1/2 bath
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16669 E.Hawk
16669 East Hawk Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2500 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Nicely furnished single family home located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15909 Thistle
15909 East Thistle Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
2819 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished single family home, remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15859 Aspen
15859 N Aspen Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1801 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE- Comfortable single family 3 bedroom with King, Queen & Twin beds, 2 bath home that has a wonderful Arizona Room great for entertaining, and a
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9750 Monterey #29
9750 N Monterey Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Fully furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with queen beds, 2 bath, master has walk-in handicap accessible shower
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15633 Jamaica
15633 E Jamaica Ln, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2539 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Territorial home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, fantastic panoramic mountain views and can see the
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14645 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.#204
14645 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - ** **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nice 2 bedroom upper level condo Queen bed in master, 2 twins & Queen Sofa Sleeper, located in a quiet complex,
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16540 El Lago #19
16540 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1880 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautifully furnished lower level condo in the gated community of Villa Estates, great location with walking distance
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16354 Palisades #4-101
16354 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
969 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with Queen & Double beds, 2 baths, fireplace, covered patio, inside
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14666 N El Pueblo Blvd
14666 North El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1700 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATES DISPLAYED ARE FOR WINTER SEASON - ***DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES.
