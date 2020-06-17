9995 E Cactus Road

Amenities

Charming private gated furnished two bedroom guest house with private pool. The house is approximately 1300 sq. ft. and upgraded with tile floors except for laminate wood in living room and second bedroom. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including smooth top stove, microwave and refrigerator. Spacious master bedroom with king bed and large walk in closet. Master and second bathrooms with granite countertops. Twin beds in second bedroom. Large laundry room with stacked washer and dryer. Wood faux blinds. Firepit in backyard. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants and the 101 Freeway. Water, pool and landscape services included. Tenant will share entry driveway with main house.Only SMALL DOGS allowed.