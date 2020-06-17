All apartments in Scottsdale
9995 E Cactus Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

9995 E Cactus Road

9995 East Cactus Road · (602) 318-0668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9995 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Charming private gated furnished two bedroom guest house with private pool. The house is approximately 1300 sq. ft. and upgraded with tile floors except for laminate wood in living room and second bedroom. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including smooth top stove, microwave and refrigerator. Spacious master bedroom with king bed and large walk in closet. Master and second bathrooms with granite countertops. Twin beds in second bedroom. Large laundry room with stacked washer and dryer. Wood faux blinds. Firepit in backyard. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants and the 101 Freeway. Water, pool and landscape services included. Tenant will share entry driveway with main house.Only SMALL DOGS allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9995 E Cactus Road have any available units?
9995 E Cactus Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9995 E Cactus Road have?
Some of 9995 E Cactus Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9995 E Cactus Road currently offering any rent specials?
9995 E Cactus Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9995 E Cactus Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9995 E Cactus Road is pet friendly.
Does 9995 E Cactus Road offer parking?
Yes, 9995 E Cactus Road does offer parking.
Does 9995 E Cactus Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9995 E Cactus Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9995 E Cactus Road have a pool?
Yes, 9995 E Cactus Road has a pool.
Does 9995 E Cactus Road have accessible units?
No, 9995 E Cactus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9995 E Cactus Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9995 E Cactus Road has units with dishwashers.
