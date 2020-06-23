9689 E FRIESS Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Original owner/agent and shows pride of ownership. Immaculate 4 bedroom home with large split master BD. Walk in closets in 2 bedrooms. Kitchen opens to the spacious family room and has stainless appliances, granite counters, large, stone-like tile flooring and neutral carpeting. A crystal clean pool with weekly pool service included. Pool is not fenced, but has security door closer. Located on a long cul-de-sac street in a well maintained neighborhood. Grassy park one block away with B Ball hoop.