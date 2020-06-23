All apartments in Scottsdale
9689 E FRIESS Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

9689 E FRIESS Drive

9689 East Friess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9689 East Friess Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Original owner/agent and shows pride of ownership. Immaculate 4 bedroom home with large split master BD. Walk in closets in 2 bedrooms. Kitchen opens to the spacious family room and has stainless appliances, granite counters, large, stone-like tile flooring and neutral carpeting. A crystal clean pool with weekly pool service included. Pool is not fenced, but has security door closer. Located on a long cul-de-sac street in a well maintained neighborhood. Grassy park one block away with B Ball hoop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9689 E FRIESS Drive have any available units?
9689 E FRIESS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9689 E FRIESS Drive have?
Some of 9689 E FRIESS Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9689 E FRIESS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9689 E FRIESS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9689 E FRIESS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9689 E FRIESS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9689 E FRIESS Drive offer parking?
No, 9689 E FRIESS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9689 E FRIESS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9689 E FRIESS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9689 E FRIESS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9689 E FRIESS Drive has a pool.
Does 9689 E FRIESS Drive have accessible units?
No, 9689 E FRIESS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9689 E FRIESS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9689 E FRIESS Drive has units with dishwashers.
