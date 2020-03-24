All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

9634 E PALM RIDGE Drive

9634 East Palm Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9634 East Palm Ridge Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
COZY FULLY FURNISHED 3 BDRM/2 BATH SCOTTSDALE RENTAL WITH POOL AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. NO PETS. This is the furnished gem you have been waiting for! Single level, split master with master bath featuring walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry and breakfast nook. Outdoor living resort style with covered patio, lounge chairs poolside with mountain views. Prime location in Vista del Rincon, cul de sac lot, north/south exposure and close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to Loop North 101. Let this be your next easy living home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

