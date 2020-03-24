9634 E PALM RIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

COZY FULLY FURNISHED 3 BDRM/2 BATH SCOTTSDALE RENTAL WITH POOL AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. NO PETS. This is the furnished gem you have been waiting for! Single level, split master with master bath featuring walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry and breakfast nook. Outdoor living resort style with covered patio, lounge chairs poolside with mountain views. Prime location in Vista del Rincon, cul de sac lot, north/south exposure and close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to Loop North 101. Let this be your next easy living home!