9600 N 96TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub internet access

LOVELY, CONTEMPORARY, TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED, FIRST FLOOR, CORNER CONDO, IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE 85258. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, IMPECCABLE, LIGHT & BRIGHT. QUAINT COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY THE LUSH GROUNDS. CLOSE TO HEATED POOL, SPA, FITNESS & RECREATION CENTERS. SLEEP NUMBER BED, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE/CARPET, INTERIOR LAUNDRY W/FULL-SIZE WASHER & DRYER, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT ENTRANCE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, 101 FREEWAY, SALT RIVER BASEBALL, TALKING STICK CASINO, GOLF COURSES, NIGHTLIFE, OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES & MORE! THREE (3) MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. RENTS VARY FROM $1,500/MONTH FOR MAY - SEPTEMBER, $2000/MONTH OCTOBER - NOVEMBER. LOW RATE DOES NOT INCLUDE CABLE TV/INTERNET. CAPPED AT $100.00 PER MONTH. $3000/MONTH FOR HIGH PEAK SEASONS.