All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9460 East Mission Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9460 East Mission Lane
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:37 AM

9460 East Mission Lane

9460 East Mission Lane · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9460 East Mission Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
ONE WEEK FREE IF MOVED IN BY AUG 1st!

3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KMYVToQNqzr

Home has beautiful shutters in all windows, new carpet, updated counters, newer AC units (yes, two!)all electric and very low utility bills, are just a few perks on this unit. Located Near 96th St and Via Linda! The split floor plan offers two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, The bright and open kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a wash closet with included stacked washer and dryer. The formal living and dining room overlooks a private and peaceful area of greenbelt. You can also relax on cold nights in front of the wood-burning fireplace. The patio can be accessed through the sliding doors in the living room or master bedroom. There is a lot to see here. Not only is the neighborhood great, but this first-floor unit is also situated in one of the best spots in the complex! WALKING SIDEWALKS THRU OUT THE COMPLEX WITH MULTIPLE HEATED SWIMMING POOLS AND TENNIS COURTS, Don't miss it! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9460 East Mission Lane have any available units?
9460 East Mission Lane has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9460 East Mission Lane have?
Some of 9460 East Mission Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9460 East Mission Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9460 East Mission Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9460 East Mission Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9460 East Mission Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9460 East Mission Lane offer parking?
No, 9460 East Mission Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9460 East Mission Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9460 East Mission Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9460 East Mission Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9460 East Mission Lane has a pool.
Does 9460 East Mission Lane have accessible units?
No, 9460 East Mission Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9460 East Mission Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9460 East Mission Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9460 East Mission Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity