9460 East Mission Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KMYVToQNqzr



Home has beautiful shutters in all windows, new carpet, updated counters, newer AC units (yes, two!)all electric and very low utility bills, are just a few perks on this unit. Located Near 96th St and Via Linda! The split floor plan offers two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, The bright and open kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a wash closet with included stacked washer and dryer. The formal living and dining room overlooks a private and peaceful area of greenbelt. You can also relax on cold nights in front of the wood-burning fireplace. The patio can be accessed through the sliding doors in the living room or master bedroom. There is a lot to see here. Not only is the neighborhood great, but this first-floor unit is also situated in one of the best spots in the complex! WALKING SIDEWALKS THRU OUT THE COMPLEX WITH MULTIPLE HEATED SWIMMING POOLS AND TENNIS COURTS, Don't miss it! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

