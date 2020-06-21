9460 E Mission Lane

Amenities

Welcome to a fully furnished remodeled condo, offers plank flooring through out, white shaker cabinets, granite counters, luxury baths, walk in closet in master bedroom,stainless steel appliances, impressive stacked stone wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, balcony overlooking green area which offers privacy. Located in exceptional community, with pool, tennis court, close walking path and easy access around valley. Low season rate does not include utilities.. First and last months rent +all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to occupancy during High-Season.