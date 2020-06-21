All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9460 E Mission Lane --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9460 E Mission Lane --
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:39 PM

9460 E Mission Lane --

9460 East Mission Lane · (480) 495-9561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9460 East Mission Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Welcome to a fully furnished remodeled condo, offers plank flooring through out, white shaker cabinets, granite counters, luxury baths, walk in closet in master bedroom,stainless steel appliances, impressive stacked stone wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, balcony overlooking green area which offers privacy. Located in exceptional community, with pool, tennis court, close walking path and easy access around valley. Low season rate does not include utilities.. First and last months rent +all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to occupancy during High-Season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9460 E Mission Lane -- have any available units?
9460 E Mission Lane -- has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9460 E Mission Lane -- have?
Some of 9460 E Mission Lane --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9460 E Mission Lane -- currently offering any rent specials?
9460 E Mission Lane -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9460 E Mission Lane -- pet-friendly?
No, 9460 E Mission Lane -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9460 E Mission Lane -- offer parking?
No, 9460 E Mission Lane -- does not offer parking.
Does 9460 E Mission Lane -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9460 E Mission Lane -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9460 E Mission Lane -- have a pool?
Yes, 9460 E Mission Lane -- has a pool.
Does 9460 E Mission Lane -- have accessible units?
No, 9460 E Mission Lane -- does not have accessible units.
Does 9460 E Mission Lane -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9460 E Mission Lane -- has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9460 E Mission Lane --?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity