Scottsdale, AZ
9356 E Blanche Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM

9356 E Blanche Drive

9356 East Blanche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9356 East Blanche Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Application in Document section.***Great Scottsdale neighborhood located across the street from a grassy park! Newer carpet throughout! New kitchen cabinets 2018 along with beautiful granite counters and kitchen lighting. GE appliances just added in March. Some fresh paint. New hot water tank recently added. Roof replaced in 2016. Refreshing pool. Vaulted ceiling and large patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9356 E Blanche Drive have any available units?
9356 E Blanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9356 E Blanche Drive have?
Some of 9356 E Blanche Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9356 E Blanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9356 E Blanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9356 E Blanche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9356 E Blanche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9356 E Blanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9356 E Blanche Drive offers parking.
Does 9356 E Blanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9356 E Blanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9356 E Blanche Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9356 E Blanche Drive has a pool.
Does 9356 E Blanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 9356 E Blanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9356 E Blanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9356 E Blanche Drive has units with dishwashers.

