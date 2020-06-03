9356 E Blanche Drive

9356 East Blanche Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Desert Shadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Application in Document section.***Great Scottsdale neighborhood located across the street from a grassy park! Newer carpet throughout! New kitchen cabinets 2018 along with beautiful granite counters and kitchen lighting. GE appliances just added in March. Some fresh paint. New hot water tank recently added. Roof replaced in 2016. Refreshing pool. Vaulted ceiling and large patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
